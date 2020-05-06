S. Vermillion finds way to recognize HS seniors

The South Vermillion High School class of 2020 anticipated so many events that had to be canceled this year because of COVID-19 — senior trip, awards ceremonies and other traditions.

Earlier this week, the school came up with a new way to recognize its graduating seniors at a time of social distancing and other health precautions.

It had yard signs made for 127 graduating seniors that read, “#SV Pride. Class of 2020. Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat,” using the school colors of gold and black.

On Monday, several high school teachers went to school and obtained separate lists of seniors, and then distributed and installed the signs in the students’ yards. Typically, a couple of cars would go to each home.

“We encouraged honking, whistling, etc. The teachers made a blast out of it,” said Melanie Beaver, the district’s director of curriculum, instruction and assessment.

School principal Mark Schimmel designed the signs, which were funded through a student activities account and made by EZMailing.

The “parade” of signs not only recognized seniors, but also gave teachers a chance to see and talk to each other (while maintaining social distancing) after weeks of teaching and e-learning from their homes.

“They were so happy to be together. It almost took forever to get them going,” Beaver said. “Our teachers needed this ... they need to see each other.”

Among the seniors recognized was Parker Crossley, who lives in Fairview Park near the high school. “It means a lot because they are taking their time to come out here and show support to us,” said Crossley, who plans to attend Indiana State University in the fall.

”We’re missing our senior year pretty much and missing a big experience in our life. It means a lot that they are taking the time to recognize what we are going through,” he said.

South Vermillion English teacher Lisa Vicars made the delivery Monday afternoon and had distributed other signs in the morning. Teachers messaged parents to let them know they were coming, but the signs were intended to be a surprise.

”You feel it’s such a small thing when they were looking so forward to all these culminating events their senior year, but I think they were truly appreciative,” Vicars said.

With this being Teacher Appreciation Week, the educators were happy to see each other and their students. “We all miss being here and being with our kids and our colleagues,” Vicars said.

Many parents took photos of their students by the yard signs and posted them on social media.

The high school is also recognizing seniors by showing all the names on a digital school marquee in front of the school; a few names are shown at a time, and all names cycle through. Several parents have come and taken pictures.

The school will conduct a graduation, but plans have not been finalized, Beaver said.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

Another senior, Mason Sanquenetti, also appreciated the school’s effort. “This wasn’t the senior year we all planned for. It was nice for the school to support the seniors,” he said. His goal post graduation is to become a utility lineman.

His mom, Heather Sanquenetti, described the sign distribution as “a very kind gesture.”

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.