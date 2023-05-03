Central, Ernie Pyle and Van Duyn Elementary schools have been recognized as 2022-23 Project Lead The Way Distinguished Schools.
They are among 492 schools across the U.S. to receive the honor “for providing broad access to transformative learning experiences for students through PLTW Launch,” according to a news release. Project Lead the Way is a nonprofit organization that serves millions of PreK-12 students and teachers in schools across the U.S.
In the midst of the pandemic, the district implemented Project Lead the Way STEM programming at South Vermillion in some capacity at every school. Each year, it has been able to expand PLTW programs.
The PLTW Distinguished School recognition honors schools committed to increasing student access, engagement and achievement in their PLTW programs.
To be eligible for the designation, schools had to have more than 75% of the student body participating in the program and had to offer at least one PLTW Launch module at each grade level during the school year.
Studies show that students decide as early as elementary school whether they like and think they’re good at math and science.
PLTW Launch students engage in critical and creative thinking, build teamwork skills and develop a passion for and confidence in STEM subjects.
For more information on South Vermillion Community School Corp.’s PLTW Launch program, contact Beaver at 765-832-2426 or by email at mbeaver@svcs.k12.in.us.
