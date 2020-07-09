The South Vermillion School Board has approved a school re-entry plan for the upcoming school year, which begins Aug. 10.
The lengthy, detailed document calls for re-opening schools, with precautionary measures. It seeks to maximize the amount of time students are physically in school, while balancing local health official recommendations. The plan includes a virtual learning option, as well as contingency plans based on virus spread.
“Our top priority is the health and safety of our students and staff, with the understanding the plan is to come back to school in a traditional setting, providing a safety net for them,” said Superintendent Dave Chapman.
Decision-making on how school is conducted will hinge on a green/yellow/red system, with green being no/low COVID spread in the community; yellow — minimal/moderate spread; and red — substantial spread.
Chapman said green means traditional school, with preventive measures in place. Red means the potential for individual school or school district closure, with temporary elearning, depending on circumstances.
The district will provide a virtual option for students whose families don’t feel comfortable with them returning to a traditional setting because of health reasons affecting the student or family. The district will use the online education company Edmentum, which also is used by the Vigo County School Corp. and will be used by Clay Community Schools this year as well.
The virtual option will be available only for students who have COVID-related issues and there will be an interview process. An open house for the virtual option will take place Monday.
“By no means was this an easy task. I’ve had some sleepless nights,” Chapman said. The district assembled a task force with representation from many stakeholders, including parents.
Among some of the plan highlights:
• Schools will have hand sanitizing stations around buildings, and there will be water bottle refill stations in place of fountains.
• Trafficking patterns in school will be such that students have less contact. Also, middle and high school students won’t use lockers.
• The district will place a high priority on social distancing; good hygiene and use of masks. Students will be required to wear masks when they are on buses, when they enter school and during transition periods.
• Students will be allowed to remove masks when they are in the classroom facing forward. If they get up to do something, they must have the mask on.
• If teachers are moving around in class, they must wear masks or face shields.
• Middle and high school will start school 30 minutes later, so elementary student can be bused separately from secondary students. Drivers will have two routes in the morning and two in the afternoon.
The district, which surveyed families earlier this summer, has been open about the process and “I would say there is a trust factor we’re doing everything we can to maintain a safe and healthy environment for students and staff,” Chapman said.
While there are some concerns, by the time school resumes, students will have been out of school for five months because of COVID.
“They may never admit it publicly, but those kids want to come back to school,” Chapman said. “Parents want their kids back; they want some normalcy back in a daily routine, and that’s what we’re shooting for.”
The plan can be viewed at: https://bit.ly/3efOCKm.
Sue Loughlin
