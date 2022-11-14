Ryves Youth Center will host its Family Night from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The theme for the night is mental health and recovery, and will feature a hot Thanksgiving meal sponsored by Fifth Third bank.
Along with the meal, a small panel will discussion will take place. Speakers include Narcotics Anonymous, Hamilton Center — Grace Mobile Clinic, Team of Mercy, Next Steps Foundation, Club Gobi, Oak Street Recovery House, Anabranch Services and more.
“Families are encouraged to stop by for a warm Thanksgiving meal and a chance to seek out resources. The holidays can be challenging but even more so on those who suffer from Seasonal Affective Disorder. We want to provide resources to help the families we serve," said Jim Pinkstaff, program director at Ryves Youth Center.
The meal will be provided by chef Naomi Smith at Fishes & Loaves Soup Kitchen.
All families are encouraged to attend.
Ryves Youth Center is located at 1356 Locust St.
