Ryves Youth Center at Etling Hall is accepting applications for its preschool program.
Ryves Preschool was created to serve children and families experiencing homelessness, living in a shelter, or multiple families residing in a single household. The program provides full-day care at no financial cost to families. Children must be between the ages of 3-5 years old and live in any of the above listed housing conditions to qualify.
“At Ryves Preschool, we strive to create a safe and supportive learning environment for every child to grow. Our staff are committed to providing children with the necessary social and academic skills they will need to succeed,” said Jim Pinkstaff, director of Ryves Youth Center, a program of Catholic Charities.
Families who enroll in the program can expect a well-rounded curriculum for their children, the organization stated in a press release. “We aim to prepare the children for kindergarten by the time they turn 5,” Pinkstaff added. “Children who are experiencing poverty deserve the same access to high-quality education.”
Ryves Youth Center also announced the addition of its newest preschool director, Merasol Yunker. “We are happy to have Ms. Yunker join our team and look forward to seeing the progress of Ryves Preschool and its students under her leadership,” Pinkstaff said in a release.
For more information or to register a child, contact Merasol Yunker at 812-235-1265. Ryves Youth Center at Etling Hall is located at 1356 Locust Street in Terre Haute.
