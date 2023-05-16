Family Night at Ryves Youth Center will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
This month's event will feature a special art project called "Reaching for Ryves" sponsored by Art Spaces. Children will have the opportunity to create an art sculpture that will be featured in Herz-Rose Park, centralized in the Ryves community.
Artist Greg Mueller and Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett will introduce a video presentation about the Herz-Rose Park art project sharing the significance of the design.
Chef Naomi Smith will provide food for families at the Kids Cafe. Then kids will begin the art activity by tracing their hands and writing their names. The hands and names will be laser etched onto acrylic panels that will be used in the sculpture.
Jim Pinkstaff, program director at Ryves Youth Center said, “I believe it’s important to display public art in the neighborhood and establish a sense of pride amongst the community. We want the children to be proud of their work and proud of their neighborhood so they may one day show their future families what they contributed to their community.”
Beginning at 5 p.m., everyone is invited to an end-of-school-year party featuring Foam Homies outside of the youth center.
The event organized by Catholic Charities in partnership with Western Indiana Community Action Agency Inc. and Terre Haute Housing Authority.
Ryves Youth Center located at 1356 Locust St.
