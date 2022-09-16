Family Night at Ryves Youth Center for September will take place 4:30 to 6 p.m. Sept. 21
The event, sponsored by Fifth Third Bank, will include games, activities and information about financial services.
Following the meal, Habitat for Humanity will provide information about how to apply for the organization’s next four homes.
“Families are encouraged to join us for an evening meal and a presentation by Fifth Third Bank about financial literacy,” stated Jim Pinkstaff, Program Director at Ryves Youth Center. “We are happy to partner with these great local organizations and provide information that our families and community can use.”
The public is welcome. Ryves Youth Center is at 1356 Locust St.
