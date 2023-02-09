Ryves Youth Center's Family Night will be centered around Valentine's Day.
Families can enjoy dinner, desserts and a dance from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Feb. 15 at the center.
During the dinner, Union Health will make a presentation. Wabash Valley Health Center will also have a vaccination clinic for guests to utilize, according to a press release.
Dinner will be prepared by Chef Naomi Smith, and desserts are donated by Baesler's Market.
Children and families can also participate in a crafting activity of making Valentine's Day cards.
The event is organized by Catholic Charities. It is sponsored by Fifth Third Bank in partnership with Terre Haute Housing Authority and Western Indiana Community Action Agency, Inc.
All families are welcome. Ryves Youth Center located at 1356 Locust St.
