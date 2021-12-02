An unprecedented overseas shipping backlog has meant that the Russian National Ballet can't guarantee their sets and costumes will arrive in time for their winter performances throughout the United States, including a previously planned show at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology's Hatfield Hall Theater. The group has postponed their winter U.S. tour until 2023. The rescheduled date is Feb. 17, 2023, as part of the 2022-23 Rose-Hulman Performing Arts Series.
All tickets purchased for the 2022 show will be honored on the rescheduled date. Ticket purchasers who are unable to attend the new performance date should contact the Hatfield Hall box office by Feb. 10, 2022. Call 812-877-8544 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays for information on how to receive a refund or a credit voucher to attend a future Performing Arts Series show. No refunds will be given after Feb. 10.
