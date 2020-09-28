A rural Terre Haute man was sentenced today to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual misconduct with a minor.
David Day, 58, has been in the Vigo County Jail since his 2019 arrest after a juvenile relative reported smoking marijuana and having sex with Day and his wife, Barbara Day.
As part of David Day's plea agreement, the prosecution dropped charges of vicarious sexual conduct, a Level 4 felony; contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a Level 6 felony; and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
According to an affidavit, a teenage relative told a forensic interviewer at Susie's Place she was at the Day's home when the couple invited the teen to smoke marijuana with them on their bed.
The minor said the couple engaged in sex acts with the teen. The minor reported the incident to a friend who told an adult, who then assisted the minor in reporting the incident, the court document said.
The plea agreement for David Day gives credit for time served.
Barbara Day was also sentenced to 10 years in prison after she pled guilty in August to sexual misconduct with a minor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.