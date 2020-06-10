Two rural Rosedale women face several counts of fraud after an investigation in Parke County into counterfeit money being passed in stores, according to the Parke County Sheriff's Department.
Alissa L. Hale, 20, and Chastity Combs, 36, were booked into Parke County Jail. Bond is set at $15,000.
Sheriff's deputies had been investigating the counterfeiting reports. When another bill was passed at Tiki Hut about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, the women were located and arrested.
Deputies obtained a search warrant for the woman's residence and reported finding a large amount of counterfeit currency, scanners, printers and other material used in counterfeiting, according to a news release from the sheriff's department.
