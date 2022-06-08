Rural Rockville home destroyed in fire, one pet lost

A rural Rockville family lost its home in a fire Tuesday evening, according to the Parke County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies responding to the report of a residential structure fire about 6:40 p.m. and found the house fully in flames, Sheriff Justin Cole said in a news release.
The family — four adults and three children — got out of the residence without major injury but did suffer minor smoke inhalation, the sheriff said.
Multiple animals were also taken from the house, but the homeowners lost one dog to the fire.
Fire personnel were able to extinguish the fire, but the house was a total loss.
The Adams Township Fire Department determined the fire was accidental abut the cause was not determined.
Agencies responding included the sheriff's office, Parke County EMS, and fire departments from Adams Township, Bellmore, Mecca, Montezuma and Rosedale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.