Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs have recognized more than 85 individuals and communities who partnered with the agency throughout 2019 to shape and execute their vision for local community and economic development opportunities.
"By working together, these communities applied innovative changes to their public buildings, parks, walkways, main streets and economic developments," Crouch said in a news release. "In partnership with the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, local leaders are able to utilize this funding to incorporate the plans to further their economic and community development."
Crouch said more than $56 million local community dollars were combined with the $35 million OCRA funding to complete quality of place improvements like water system enhancements, building of public facilities, main street revitalization, historic renovation and downtown enhancement.
The 2019 awards ceremony marks OCRA’s 14th anniversary since the agency’s creation in 2005. State legislators, mayors, local elected officials, grant administrators, community development organizations, community partners and businesses were present at the Feb. 6 awards ceremony and celebration.
Below is the list of awards. Awards are listed by group, county, program name, grant award, local match.
• Gregory Scott Beasely, Putnam, Historic Renovation Grant, $15,756, $15,756
• Heart of Sullivan, Sullivan, INspire Idea! competition, $4,960, $1,750
• City of Brazil, Clay, Main Street Revitalization, $461,491, $115,373
• Clay County, Clay, Public Facilities, $495,000, $55,000
• Town of Mecca, Parke, Public Facilities, $500,000, $57,000
• Town of Carlisle, Sullivan, Wastewater/Drinking Water, $600,000, $2,915,000
• Town of Clay City, Clay, Wastewater/Drinking Water, $700,000, $312,000
• Town of Montezuma, Parke, Wastewater/Drinking Water, $700,000, $515,500
• Town of Newport, Vermillion, Wastewater/Drinking Water, $700,000, $2,544,000
• Town of Rockville, Parke, Wastewater/Drinking Water, $700,000, $911,322
