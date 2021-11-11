'Run with the Animals' returns to Children's Museum

When the Terre Haute Children’s Museum’s popular Run With the Animals exhibit began experiencing glitches in its computer program, executive director Susan Turner had a decision to make — she could make a significant investment to upgrade it or she could ship it off to the junkyard.
Thanks to a collaboration with Rose-Hulman Ventures, the animals — and kids — are still racing through the museum. The exhibit was reintroduced to the community at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday afternoon.
Brian Dougherty, senior director at Rose-Hulman Ventures, had worked on the original exhibit back in 2005. He said, “After 16 years of wear and tear, it was certainly time to update it, modernize it and bring some new exciting features to it.” Run with the Animals features all new software, lighting and electronics as well as a little bit of cosmetic work.
Rose-Hulman project manager Jonathan Labayo oversaw the work of students to improve the experience. “The improvements we were able to make were pretty fantastic,” he said. “It was really fun because we’re building something that kids get to run around on.”
Trilokshan Vinayagamoorthy, a Rose-Hulman intern who designed the hardware for the upgrade, enhanced the graphics from unicolor to multi-color. “It was a very successful project and you can see the fruit of it,” he said. “It’s more interesting for the kids.”
Kids can race all manner of animals from bears to bullfrogs, from porcupines to weasels.
Labayo confessed with a laugh, “I’m not a very fast person. I can’t beat many of the animals. I can beat a lemur.”
“It’s surprising how fast the animals are,” Dougherty said. “It’s one of the things we learned when we first did this.”
Student Jacob Hein had more success than Labayo, racing and beating a squirrel.
“It’s awesome, but you gotta be ready to go,” Hein said, noting that as opposed to the older version, the race begins the second one pushes “play” on the accompanying computer screen. “It’ll be a lot of fun for the little kids especially.” He called the upgrade “a big improvement.”
Dougherty said Rose-Hulman encourages students to participate in community projects that teach that science and technology are fun, not scary.
“It’s very important for our students to be changing and improving the world they’re in,” he said. “The world has a lot of problems, engineers are problem-solvers — they need to go out and figure out how to make the world a better place.
