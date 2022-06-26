Rumble brings in $10K to support Parke County students

The sixth annual Parke County Rumble hosted by Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute and Thirty-Six Saloon in Rockville on Saturday raised more than $10,000 to to support Parke County student scholarships.
Since the event’s inception, nearly $65,000 has been raised and 30 scholarships have been created.
The Parke County Rumble took participants through scenic Parke County to various stops including The Ranch, Mike Alsop Chevrolet Leadership Table at Shades State Park, Montezuma Fish & Game and Thirty-Six Saloon.
Chancellor Lea Anne Crooks spent time greeting riders at Shades State Park, one of the stops along the motorcycle route.
“During the past six years, this event has created a connection to Parke County and the students we serve,” Crooks said in a news release. “Ivy Tech Terre Haute serves six counties across West Central Indiana, and we value the partnerships that help us stay connected to this community and support Parke County students through scholarships made possible by events like this one.”
Following the ride, awards were announced, and participants and community supporters celebrated successfully raising more than $10,000 at this year’s event with live music provided by South 40 at Thirty-Six Saloon.
Ivy Tech Terre Haute Foundation’s next event to support student success will take place on July 16 and will include more than 20 rounds of bingo. The winner of each round will have the opportunity to select a name-brand purse of their choosing. For more information, visit ivytech.edu/bingo.
To learn more about giving to the Ivy Tech Foundation, email terrehaute-foundation@ivytech.edu or call (812) 298-2389.
