Ruby Tuesday today announced it has filed for a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 bankruptcy. It appears the company's Terre Haute location won't reopen.
"Prior to its filing, the company reached an understanding with its secured lenders to support its restructuring through financing and an agreement regarding the terms of a plan that will provide a sustainable path forward for the restaurant chain," CEO Shawn Lenderman said in a company release.
"We plan to use this filing to strengthen our business by reducing liabilities and reposition the company to emerge a stronger organization built for the future. We intend to move through the process as quickly as possible," Lenderman said.
Yet in its court filing, Lederman said company will permanently close 185 restaurants that had shut their doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. That likely includes a store in Terre Haute. The company plans to keep 236 operating locations, according to the court filing.
Ruby Tuesday's Terre Haute store, at 3451 U.S. 41, has been closed since March, following and executive order from Gov. Eric Holcomb, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, requiring bars, nightclubs and restaurants to close to in-person patrons, which was extended by the governor through April. Restaurants in the state reopened at 50 percent capacity on May 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.