The winner of the 2021 Wabash Valley Rubber Duck Regatta will receive her $10,000 prize on Friday.
Tracy Gaston, owner of the winning duck, will receive a check from event sponsor Kroger, and from John Etling, agency director for Catholic Charities in Terre Haute.
During the July 4 regatta,16,000 bright yellow rubber ducks were released from a dump truck provided by Misco Crane onto the lawn at Fairbanks Park in Terre Haute. The winning duck, captured by volunteer and Wabash Valley Rubber Duck Regatta committee member Janet Clark, belonged to Tracy Gaston of Naperville, Ill.
Although Gaston’s winning duck number did not match one of the numbers pre-selected for the $1 million prize, her duck earned her a $10,000 prize.
Organizers of the Wabash Valley Rubber Duck Regatta said they are happy with the community’s support of the event.
“Because of the excessive rains leading up to this year’s Duck Regatta, we had to move the duck release onto the lawn at Fairbanks Park. We know how much the community enjoys seeing the ducks race on the river, however for the safety of our volunteers, we had to relocate the event,” Eting said. “Despite the changes, we enjoyed seeing so many smiling faces there to watch the winning duck be chosen.”
Catholic Charities Terre Haute provides help and creates hope by nourishing the minds, bodies and spirits of children, families, seniors and adults through collaborations with community partners to provide nutritious food, safe shelter, quality youth programming and essential human and household needs.
For more information, call 812-232-1447 or visit www.ccthin.org.
