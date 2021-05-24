Rubber Duck Regatta, Quick Quack races set for July 4

Opening day for duck season for the 2021 Wabash Valley Rubber Duck Regatta kicked off Monday with a flock of a dozen six ducks purchased toward a $10,000 cash prize.
The introduction of the Quick Quack 5K and 15K trail races followed the regatta announcement on the banks of the Wabash River at Fairbanks Park.
With 15,000 ducks available for the 7 p.m. July 4 regatta on the Wabash River, Catholic Charities of Terre Haute is hoping to raise $60,000 toward their efforts to end hunger, homelessness and food insecurity in the Wabash Valley.
The ducks will be dropped into the water at the U.S. 150 bridge. The first duck to float downriver to the observation deck at Fairbanks Park will be declared the winner of a $10,000 cash prize.
“We expect to sell 15,000 ducks this year. There is a possibility that that will increase and become more than 15,000 ducks and that's even better, because all of the proceeds from this event will benefit Catholic Charities in Terre Haute,” said Jennifer Buell, assistant agency director.
The ducks will be collected from the water following the race.
Several area businesses are sponsoring the event, and Kroger representative John Malone said the grocer is pleased to sponsor the regatta for a number of reasons.
“One, because it's fun,” Malone said. “And two, as Catholic Charities would say, it's about hunger, housing and hope. It's also a part of Kroger's initiative to end hunger in the communities we serve.”
Purchasing the first duck was Kristin Craig, president of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce, who bought a flock of 12 ducks for $50.
Ducks are available for $5 each, or 6 ducks for $25, 12 ducks for $50, or 24 ducks for $100. Forms are available at 18th and Poplar.
The May 29 edition of the Tribune-Star will also have adoption forms inserted.
More information about the event is online at www.WabashValleyRubberDuckRegatta.com, or through Facebook at WVRubberDuckRegatta.
Buell said the event is licensed by the Indiana Gaming Commission.
One of the reasons the regatta occurs later in the day is to attract people to the park for the regatta in hopes they stay for the fireworks later in the evening.
“It's a great way of spending your evening right here at Fairbanks Park, with a lot of things to do, and the kids love watching the ducks,” Buell said.
Mayor Duke Bennett said the support for the event by businesses and individuals is encouraging for the community and for Catholic Charities.
“We still have a lot of struggling families in our community, and it's important to make sure they have a good meal on the table,” Bennett said.
In addition to the Rubber Duck Regatta, Catholic Charities also introduced a new fundraising event set for Saturday, June 19, at Hawthorn Park.
The Quick Quack 5K and 15K trail run is duck-themed with dress-up contests as part of the event.
A children's one-mile Waddle Walk and Run also is planned on the scene trails in Hawthorn Park.
For the 15K race, a team of three people can register to run 5K each on the park trails.
Participants will receive a race T-shirt for advanced registration, a disposable timing chip by Crossroads race management, with prizes for overall and age group winners.
Registration fees are $25 for the 5K. The 15K individual race is $35, and the 15K team fee is $60. The kids event is $15.
Another part of the event will be the costume challenge.
“We are encouraging people to dress up as yellow ducks,” Buell said.
Prizes will be given for the best dressed ducks in the adult and children's races, in addition to awards for the top 15 K teams, best dressed adult in 5K and 15K and best dressed kid in the Waddle.
More information and registration for the races are available online at QuickQuack.itsyourrace.com and on Facebook at QuickQuack5K.
