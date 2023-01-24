Writer and cultural critic Roxane Gay will be coming to Indiana State as part of the University Speaker Series.
Gay, author of “Untamed State, and “Difficult Women” will speak at 7 p.m. Feb. 1 in Tilson Auditorium at ISU. The event is free to the public.
Gay's work garners international acclaim for its reflective, no-holds-barred exploration of feminism and social criticism, the university said in a news release. "With a deft eye on modern culture, she brilliantly critiques its ebb and flow with both wit and ferocity," ISU said.
Her collection of essays, “Bad Feminist,” is considered "the quintessential exploration of modern feminism." NPR named it one of the best books of the year and Salon declared the book “trailblazing.”
Her debut novel, “An Untamed State,” contended for the Flaherty-Dunnan First Novel Prize. In 2017, Roxane released her bestselling memoir, “Hunger: A Memoir of (My) Body." She also released her collection of short stories, “Difficult Women.”
In 2018, she released “Not That Bad: Dispatches from Rape Culture,” an anthology described as “essential reading” and a “call to arms” by readers. In 2020, she released “Graceful Burdens,” a collection of stories of women’s empowerment and escape. She also released a graphic novel called “The Sacrifice of Darkness.”
She was the first black woman to write for Marvel, writing a comic series in the Black Panther universe called “World of Wakanda.”
Gay co-hosts "Hear to Slay: with Tressie McMillan Cottom" – a podcast. She writes the “Work Friend” advice column for the New York Times. In 2021 she began her own publishing imprint with Grove Atlantic, “Roxane Gay Books.” She also has several books forthcoming and is at work on television and film projects.
