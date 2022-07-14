The sixth annual Route 40 Fest is set for the fall in Brazil.
From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 17 along U.S. Route 40, Brazil Main Street will hold it’s downtown festival with live entertainment, a cruise-in, food trucks, vendors, children’s activities and more.
New this year will be a revamped fun zone, which will include axe throwing, a dunk tank, spyder jump and inflatables.
Bands featured at the event will be Big Fun Band, Shane Lunsford Band and Berea Christian Church.
The Wabash Valley Rodders Car Club will host the cruise-in, which will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Clay County Humane Society will hold a dog adoption area.
Tickets will be sold the day of the festival.
Space for food trucks, craft vendors and nonprofit groups are still available. Applications are open until Aug. 1. For more information, contact Josh Alsip at joshalsip14@hotmail.com.
