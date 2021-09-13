Route 40 Fest set for Saturday in Brazil

Brazil Main Street has announced the fifth annual Route 40 Fest is a go for this Saturday, Sept. 18, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
After taking last year off, this event is back. The historic highway is shut down in Brazil for almost a half-mile, allowing food trucks, craft vendors, live music, a cruise-in, kid zone and more.
The entertainment stage is in the RM Design parking lot, and the schedule there is:
11 a.m. — Berea Christian Church
1 p.m. — Kelly Frost
3 p.m. — Devon & David
5 p.m. — SwitchBack
The Kid Zone is at City Hall and includes a dunk tank, face painting, corn hole, outdoor party games, a rock climbing wall and more.
There will be a cruise-in from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and it will include a DJ, dash plaques and door prizes. Enter off west the end of U.S. 40 near Depot Street.
For more, visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/brazil.m.street.
