Roughly 7,700 in Wabash Valley for unemployment March 21 through April 11

More than 7,700 Hoosiers in five Wabash Valley Counties filed for unemployment benefits from March 21 to April 11, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
The county data, released Tuesday, is one week behind that of the U.S. Department of Labor, which last week released data on advanced initial unemployment claims through April 18, when 75,483 Hoosiers applied for unemployment benefits.
Since mid-March, more than 515,000 Hoosiers have applied for jobless claims through the week ending April 18.
Nationally, more than 22 million people have filed for unemployment benefits through April 18, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
The unemployment filings have largely been in the service industry, as restaurants, bars and nightclubs are closed statewide, with restaurants providing pick-up or delivery but not dine-in service.
Also some manufacturing, especially auto-related industry, has been hit in the Wabash Valley. Many of those industries might start up after May 1, when a state stay-at-home might be modified by Gov. Eric Holcomb. The governor has yet to say whether he might extend that order.
In a breakdown at the county level in the Wabash Valley, Vigo and Clay counties had the largest number seeking unemployment benefits, followed by Sullivan, Vermillion and Parke counties.
In Vigo County, a total of 5,363 people filed for unemployment benefits from March 21 to April 11, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
Here a breakdown of unemployment benefit filings for Vigo County:
• March 21 - 892
• March 28 - 1,506
• April 4 - 1,537
• April 11 - 1,428
Clay County had 1,124 file for unemployment through April 11. Here is a breakdown:
• March 21 - 156
• March 28 - 302
• April 4 - 332
• April 11 - 334
Sullivan County had the third highest number file for unemployment benefits at 838. Here is a breakdown:
• March 21 - 110
• March 28 - 222
• April 4 - 255
• April 11 - 251
Vermillion County had 511 file for unemployment claims. Those claims are:
• March 21 - 67
• March 28 - 165
• April 4 - 132
• April 11 - 147
Parke County had 449 people file for unemployment claims. Here is a breakdown:
• March 21 - 46
• March 28 - 136
• April 4 - 130
• April 11 - 137
In all, 7,774 people in the five counties filed for unemployment benefits in the four week period ending April 11, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce development.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.