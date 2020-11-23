Donald Roth, owner and operator of Roth Insurance, has sponsored $1,000 toward turkeys and dinner rolls to be delivered to 14th and Chestnut Community Center.
These turkeys and rolls will be used in center's holiday food baskets that will be distributed.
Said Roth, “I wanted to make this contribution in the hopes that it will put some smiles on some peoples faces this holiday season.”
Any person or business in the community interested in making a donation like Roth’s can contact Kristine O’Hare or Bob Baesler at Baesler’s Market.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.