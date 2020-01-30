Rotary of Terre Haute distributes $6,500 in donations

The Rotary Club of Terre Haute recently awarded $6,500 to seven local social service agencies to support programs to help the homeless, provide new beds and shoes for needy children and purchase equipment for a community soup kitchen.
The largest gift was $1,500 to purchase equipment for the St. Patrick’s Church soup kitchen at 19th and Poplar streets. A $1,100 donation was awarded to St. Benedict’s Church to install two bottle filling water fountains that can be used by the homeless.
Checks for $1,000 each were presented to the West Vigo Community Center, the Terre Haute Women’s Club and Sleep in Heavenly Peace.
The Community Center will use its donation for educational and athletic programs it coordinates for youth in the West Terre Haute area. The contribution to the Women’s Club will support its Shoe Bus program that provides new shoes to needy children.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a volunteer organization that builds and donates new beds for children who don’t have a suitable place to sleep. It will use its $1,000 gift toward the purchase of a truck to deliver new beds to families.
Rotary awarded $750 to help a Brown Bag lunch program for low income residents in the north Terre Haute area. A $150 donation to the Vigo County Education Foundation will support a program teaching science, art, technology and math skills for third graders.
The donations are made annually by the Rotary Club to non-profit organizations that apply for Rotary grants funded by the club’s foundation. Donations from Rotarians create funds to make the grants possible, and these contributions are in addition to the service projects Rotarians do in support of Goodwill of the Wabash Valley, Stamp Out Hunger, Salvation Army, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, and Rotary Reads.
Also, each spring, Rotarians clean and mulch the Max Ehrmann Plaza at Seventh and Wabash Avenue and partner with the Wabash Valley Community Foundation to deliver free dictionaries to every third grader in the Vigo County School Corp.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.