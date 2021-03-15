Rotary honors Pamela Malone with award for service

The Rotary Club of Terre Haute recently presented Pamela Malone with its annual Five Avenues of Service Award.
The honor is presented annually to a Rotarian in recognition of contributions to their Rotary club, community service, their vocation, and service to help youth and young professionals.
Malone, a Terre Haute native and graduate of Indiana State University, is a business professional, speaker, educator, author, entrepreneur, and advocate. Her career includes experiences in both public and private sectors, and has been focused in the areas of leadership, education and training, strategy, innovation, and engagement.
Malone passionately promotes the intentional, ethical development of people, processes, and products & services for individual and organizational excellence.
Malone's community service and engagement includes various roles with local, national, and international organizations. She is currently on the board of directors for the Rotary Club of Terre Haute and The Advanced Cybersecurity Development Center. She is the Race Director for the Wabash Valley Road Runners Midnight River Run, and serves on the Chamber of Commerce Quality of Life Task Force, United Way Financial Management Impact Council, Ryves Revitalization Committee, Ryves Youth Rise Up Event Planning Committee, and the United Way Strong Neighborhoods Impact Council.
She attributes her passion for service to the heroes in the community who, through their philanthropic hearts and service, helped pave the way for her to overcome the challenges of poverty, abuse, and teen parenting.
