Rotary distributes $7,800 in grants

Terre Haute Rotary Club has provided eight organizations with funding for projects to assist the community.
The grants presented Tuesday total $7,807, as determined by the committee of Richard Shagley, Beth Tevlin, Brian Ross, Polly Jeffers, Bill Aubin and Sally Stewart.
The Samaritan Utility Assistance Program of St. Joseph University Parish received $750 to provide one-time payments to assist the working poor in paying a utility bill.
Terre Haute Children’s Museum received $750 to offset the cost of upgrading its Run With the Animals exhibit.
Meals on Wheels received $500 to assist with its food delivery program.
A grant of $407 to the Council on Domestic Abuse will provide playground equipment for children staying at the shelter so they can enjoy a safe play space, and their adults can monitor them.
Art Spaces received $3,400 to support the Turn to the River’s plaza project at the government complex, and to support an event space to uplift and beautify the community.
Camp Navigate received $500 for its healthy habits initiative to encourage children to be mindful of their health and develop lifelong habits to promote better quality of life.
A grant of $500 will support the RiverSCAPE companion exhibit of “Pearls of the Wabash” now on display with “Water/Ways,” an exhibit from the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History. The exhibits are located in the Vigo County School Corp. administration building in West Terre Haute. The exhibit are free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays until early January.
A $1,000 grant to the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club will assist in the purchase of extra Chromebooks and iPads for children’s programs.
