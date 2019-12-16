The Rotary Club of Terre Haute recently presented its 2019 Vocational Service Award to Bart Colwell, president and chief executive officer at Terre Haute Savings Bank.
Colwell was selected for the honor because of his leadership in the banking profession and his numerous volunteer activities. Colwell was lauded for his efforts in the continued growth of the Terre Haute Savings Bank which is currently celebrating its 150th anniversary.
The award was presented during the Rotary club's weekly meeting by Jim Tanoos, club awards chair. Tanoos noted that the Rotary honor is the latest of many accolades Colwell has received. Among the community and state leadership positions Colwell has served include being on the board of directors of the Indiana State University Foundation, Regional Hospital, the Vigo County Education Foundation, the Indiana State Chamber of Commerce and Camp Navigate.
Colwell created and continues to coordinate the Rotary Reads program during which Rotarians volunteer to read to elementary students in the Vigo County School Corporation to encourage them to become lifelong readers. He is also a past president of the Rotary Club of Terre Haute, and is a Rotary Paul Harris Fellow in recognition of his support to the Rotary International Foundation.
The Rotary Club of Terre Haute was founded in 1913. It is the 84th oldest Rotary club among nearly 34,000 Rotary clubs worldwide.
