Organizations that provide food to the needy, new shoes for children, youth leadership programs and support public school activities received donations totaling $7,000 recently from the Rotary Club of Terre Haute.
The largest gift was $1,500 to Manna from Heaven to support its programs to help the homeless. the Terre Haute Women's Club received $1,000 to purchase new shoes for students in K-12 in the Vigo County School Corp,
Two non-profit groups that operate food pantries received donations. The Sacred Heart Church Twelve Points Brown Bag program was presented with a $750 check. The program provides sack lunches to residents of Garfield Towers and Warren Village. A $450 donation was given to United Ministries to help its food pantry that provides supplies to students at the four local institutions of higher education.
The Rotary Club donated $750 to support services provided by the Council on Domestic Abuse. The Vigo County Education Foundation received $600 for Mad Science Fridays at Franklin Elementary School. The gift will fund the purchase of materials so students can conduct various science experiments.
A $400 check was presented to Catholic Charities to provide age appropriate gifts through the agency's Christmas Store. Remnant Church received $300 to purchase bicycles and other prizes that will be presented to winners of its citywide Easter egg hunt.
The Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club, Mental Health America of Central Indiana and Team of Mercy each received $250.
The Boys and Girls Club will use its donation to help make its programs more interactive technically for its members. The donation to Mental Health America will enable community members to become certified in QPR which teaches how to recognize the warning signs of someone in a suicide crisis. The Rotary funds given to Team of Mercy will support the organization's work to assist survivors following an attempted and/or a completed suicide by a loved one.
Camp Navigate and Family Services Association were each presented with $200 donations. Camp Navigate will use the finds to provide tuition assistance and purchase supplies for its after-school care program at St. Patrick. The marketing activities at FSA to promote its programs will benefit from the Rotary gift.
The 12 Points Revitalization Initiative received a $100 check to help with its purchase of security cameras for the 12 Points area.
The Rotary Club of Terre Haute annually gives donations to Vigo County non-profits through the club's foundation which is supported by gifts from Rotarians.
