Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology's Oakley Observatory is planning an open house from 9:30 to 11:30 p.m. Aug. 8. The event is free and open to the public.
The observatory's telescopes will allow guests to view clusters, nebula and galaxies.
Assistant professor of physics and optical engineering/observatory director Elizabeth Melton, Rose-Hulman students and other volunteers will be there to assist visitors in seeking the object.
In case of rain or cloudy sky conditions, the open house will be rescheduled to 9:30 to 11:30 p.m. Aug. 10.
The observatory is located on the east side of campus. Access can be gained by a road from Hunt Road (look for sign on the left after turning north at the intersection of U.S. 40/Wabash Avenue and Hunt Road) or from the first road on the south side after entering from Rose-Hulman's east Hunt Road entrance. Look for a sign leading to the observatory. There's also available parking in a lot on the north side of the entrance road, then walk up the road that extends to the observatory site.
Founded in 2000 through a grant from Terre Haute's Oakley Foundation, the Oakley Observatory features a wide variety of telescopes and other equipment necessary for the study of the night sky.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.