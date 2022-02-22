Rosedale man faces charges after police chase

A Rosedale man faces multiple charges following a police chase early Monday in Parke and Vigo counties.
Jonathon R. Marcum, 19, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief, reckless driving, driver never licensed and aggressive driving.
A Parke County sheriff’s deputy tried to stop a vehicle about 1:25 a.m. in the area of Greencastle Road and Joshua Olds road in Vigo County, police said.
The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed, and traveled south on Rosedale Road, failing to stop at the intersection of Rio Grande Road, and continuing south toward Terre Haute, according to police.
The vehicle eventually struck a tree on Jessup Road in Parke County. Marcum was arrested and taken to the Parke County Jail with bond set at $10,000.
Charges may follow in Vigo County.
