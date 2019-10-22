A Rosedale man faces animal cruelty charges after the Parke County Sheriff's Department on Monday investigated a complaint of animal neglect.
Gary L. Dunkley, 68, was booked on 10 counts of animal cruelty and 10 counts of failure to dispose of a dead animal, according to a news release from Sheriff Justin Cole. Bond was set at $10,000.
Deputies, with assistance from the Indiana State Veterinarians Office, investigated conditions at 6617 S. U.S. 41 north of Lyford. They found several dead farm animals and several other animals that were malnourished and living in extremely poor conditions, according to the sheriff's department.
Three pigs, seven young calves, one adult cow, five sheep, two goats and two ducks were removed from the property and are being kept for further evaluation by the Indiana State Veterinarians Office, police said.
