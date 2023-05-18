Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology will present an honorary degree during its commencement ceremony on May 27.
The College's trustee Linda E. White will be conferred an honorary degree in engineering. She is known for her contributions to the community, medical profession and higher education.
The Terre Haute native has devoted more than 40 years to the Deaconess Health System. After retiring in 2017, White became executive director of the Deaconess Foundation and chief administrative officer of Deaconess Henderson Hospital in Henderson, Kentucky. Her other involvement includes being chairperson of the Indiana Hospital Association’s Board of Directors, University of Evansville’s Board of Trustees, Mayor’s Mental Health Task Force, Evansville Sports Corporation, and Boys and Girls Club of Evansville.
“Linda’s kindness, sincerity and concern for others have made her a guiding force in everything that she’s become involved, including our Board of Trustees. Presenting her with an honorary degree will make our upcoming commencement even more special for us,” said Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons.
White’s affinity for Rose-Hulman comes from having eight members of her extended family being graduates of the college.
“I’m proud to be receiving this honorary degree from an institute that means so much to me and my family. It will be great to share this special day with the Class of 2023, whose members are ready to be the latest Rose-Hulman graduates to make a difference in their science, engineering and mathematics career fields,” said White.
White earned a bachelor's degree in mathematics from Indiana State University, a nursing degree from the Deaconess School of Nursing in Evansville, and a baccalaureate in nursing and Master of Business Administration from the University of Evansville.
