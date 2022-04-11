Rose sets record on day of giving

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology held its third Giving Day event on April 7, exceeding their goal and setting a record.
Alumni, faculty, staff and friends of Rose-Hulman contributed 602 gifts to total $491,180. These funds support the college, including student scholarships.
The original goal was to raise $350,000 through 533 gifts.
“We’re grateful for these generous financial gifts, which are important to the life and future of Rose-Hulman,” institute President Robert A. Coons said in a news release. “This showcases the variety of people that support our mission to provide our students with the world’s best undergraduate STEM education in an environment of individual attention and support.”
Several individuals provided matching gifts to further incentivize giving during this year’s event.
Matching gift challenges were contributed by Coons and members of his administrative cabinet to increase student scholarships, while alumnus Chris Trapp and wife Christine, Bob Brown and alumnus Jim Young, supported various athletic initiatives.
Also, alumnus Roger Ward and wife Marilyn supported funding to assist neurodivergent students; alumnus Matt Iwema supported a scholarship fund honoring the late Claude Anderson, a former computer science and software engineering professor; and alumnus Samuel Kowal supported a scholarship recognizing mechanical engineering professor, department head and alumnus Robert Steinhauser.
Former director of international student services Karen DeGrange provided a match to support an international student scholarship, while the family of mathematics professor the late Herb Bailey supported a scholarship fund.
“Our Giving Day theme this year was 86,400 seconds to give,” said Steve Brady, vice president for institutional advancement. “We can’t thank our alumni and friends enough for taking just a few seconds out of their day to give back to Rose-Hulman. Their contributions will make a positive impact year-round – every day, every hour, and every second – on our institution.”
Each year, the institute has set irecords for most donations and donors contributing throughout one day. The 2021 event brought in $331,900 from 533 donors, while 2020 raised $320,590 from 450 donors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.