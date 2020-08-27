As a Noblitt Scholar, Amelia Robinson hopes to use her Rose-Hulman education to become an innovator in the medical field and improve the quality of life for those with health problems.
Peter Jacob wants to study the environmental aspect of civil engineering and help make places more sustainable.
Courtney Valmore hopes to work with water desalination to get safe drinking water to those without it.
The three incoming Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology freshmen are part of the inaugural group of Noblitt Scholars, which aims to attract some of the country's best and brightest students to develop their interests and passions in solving global issues.
On Thursday, Rose-Hulman announced the new Noblitt Scholars program, described as "a first-of-its-kind college-based merit and leadership scholars program," made possible with a $10 million gift from alumnus Niles Noblitt and his wife, Nancy.
“We wanted to establish a program that will enable our students to make a positive impact on environmental, infrastructure, health care and other major challenges as soon as possible,” said Noblitt, a 1973 Rose-Hulman biological engineering alumnus and current board chairman.
He co-founded Biomet, Inc., a medical device company in Warsaw, Indiana, now known as Zimmer Biomet.
Those selected for the program are in the top 5% of their class in the country, said Rob Coons, Rose-Hulman president. "These are students interested in STEM that all of the top engineering schools in the country are competing for."
Most of the Scholars will have tuition fully covered for the four years they are in the program.
While Rose does offer other full-ride scholarships, this program goes beyond and also provides program support.
A faculty program director will serve as a mentor for the scholars, as students identify an area of interest where they can make a meaningful impact. Each scholar will also have the opportunity to participate in educational travel, mentoring and leadership development workshops.
The faculty director will mentor students, provide immersive leadership experiences and "work with them individually to address their interest in global programs and how they can apply their engineering and math education to solving global issues," Coons said.
In applying for the scholarship, the students must write an essay outlining how they would put their education to use and what problems they would work to solve.
The selection process includes interviews with faculty and Rose-Hulman alumni from across the U.S.
The inaugural class is a diverse group of 81 first-year students from all over the world; 47% of the students are female; 76% are from outside Indiana; and 21% are African American. International students come from China, South Korea and India.
The program seeks to help increase the diversity of the freshmen class, Coons said.
Looking ahead, the program will add about 55 first-year students annually, or about 10 percent of entering enrollment. Noblitt Scholars will remain in the program for their entire four years at Rose-Hulman.
To learn more about the Noblitt Scholars Program visit www.rose-hulman.edu/NoblittScholars.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.