The Rose Drama club will perform "Frankenstein: A New Musical" this weekend.
The show will run from April 21-23 at Rose-Hulman's Hatfield Hall Theatre.
In his quest to discover the secret of life, Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant young scientist, creates a human of his own design that turns out to instead be a horrifying beast. This is no "Hollywood monster," but a flesh-and-blood man who, while terrifying in appearance, grows to become articulate, cunning and thirsting for revenge upon the creator who abandoned him.
A tragic love story and exploration of humanity, “Frankenstein: The Musical” breathes new life into the world-renowned story of man and creator pitted against one another in epic battle. This is a darker retelling of the original Mary Shelley novel.
Tickets for the show are $20 for adults, $15 for those under 18 and Rose-Hulman faculty and staff, and free for Rose-Hulman students with a valid identification card. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. April 21 and 22, and 1:30 p.m. on April 23. Tickets can be purchased at hatfieldhall.com, by calling 812-877-8544, or visiting the Hatfield Hall ticket desk Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. If still available, tickets also could be purchased at the ticket desk beginning one hour before the show.
