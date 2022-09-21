A Terre Haute man was appointed by Governor Eric Holcomb to the Governor's Workforce Cabinet on Tuesday.
Robert Coons, president of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, was newly appointed to the cabinet. He will serve until Dec. 31, 2024.
The Governor's Workforce Cabinet seeks to address current and future education and employment needs for individuals and employers, according to the state's website.
The group was formed in 2018 with the mission to strengthen Indiana's economy by integrating and aligning state and federal resources and ensuring a talent-driven education and workforce system, the site says.
