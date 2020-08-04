Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology will require students to test for COVID within 72 hours prior to arrival on campus, and it will use random testing of students and employees this fall quarter “and potentially beyond,” according to its most recent plan for the 2020-21 academic year.

The random testing will take place weekdays at a rate of 40 to 200 individuals a day, with testing rates higher during higher-risk periods, according to RHIT’s “Rose Ready” plan.

In addition, any student traveling back to Rose-Hulman from outside of the U.S. will need to quarantine in the U.S. for 14 days.

The college is providing and paying for COVID-19 testing on campus. The comprehensive testing is just part of the 20-page plan, updated Friday.

“I’ve been in higher education administration 35 years, and I can honestly say this is the most dynamic and challenging period I’ve ever been through,” said Rob Coons, Rose-Hulman president. “It’s been extremely challenging for all of those involved in higher education.”

The institute has done a lot of research and work in terms of trying to understand what the best practice is. “That seems to change daily,” he said.

Students can use various options for testing before returning to campus. They can also request from Rose-Hulman a mail-in kit for in-home testing; the students schedule a telemedicine appointment that walks them through the process.

Returning employees also are being tested, and so far, 583 of 600 employees have tested.

The idea with random surveillance testing, once the academic year begins, “is to continually test to identify anyone that may have exposure and try to limit that and manage it on campus,” Coons said.

The college has procedures for isolation and quarantine and has secured on-and-off campus housing locations for those who need to isolate or quarantine.

It is also requiring that a face mask be worn while inside any Rose-Hulman facility, including classrooms, labs and public areas of residence halls, as well as outside where physical distancing is difficult to maintain. “We feel it’s essential,” Coons said.

Masks would not be required when employees are working alone in an office or when students are in their residence hall rooms.

The Rose Ready guide is “a living document which will continue to evolve,” it states.

“Currently, it is difficult to imagine any residential campus community that can guarantee an environment completely free of COVID-19, and the measures described in this plan recognize that reality,” it states. It adds that “one weak link can break the chain,” and everyone must take responsibility for their own health and safety and in a manner that shows respect and consideration for those around them.

All students will go through an education/orientation on the importance of following safety protocols, and materials are already going out “to try to make them more aware and more sensitive to those issues,” Coons said.

Rose-Hulman fraternities and sororities will not have any social events fall quarter, he said.

Classes will be about 50 percent in-person; 25 percent an in-person/online hybrid and about 25 percent completely online. Courses are being designed so they can adapt to various situations.

“We’ve worked through each course,” Coons said. “First and foremost is the health and safety of students, faculty and staff.” For those faculty with high risk issues who can’t be in class, “We’ve moved them toward online content.” Some courses are more easily adapted than others.

Responding to COVID has meant “substantial additional costs,” Coons said. The cost of testing in particular is expensive, and it is looking at finding ways to reduce those costs, including through pool testing.

Pool testing is a strategy that involves combining test samples from groups of individuals; if the pool test is positive, then each sample would need to be tested individually to find out which was positive.

Other costs include additional cleaning and the cost of masks.

As far as residence halls, no overnight guests will be permitted, and RHIT recommends each student host no more than one guest/visitor in their room at a time.

With dining services, there will be no self-service at any dining locations and there will be increased carry-out options. Other measures include social distanced queuing procedures, reduced seating and Plexiglas table partitions.

Officials won’t know for sure until the start of the academic year how enrollment might be affected. “We have at the moment the largest freshman class in three years,” Coons said. “There’s a lot of excitement among incoming students to come to campus.”

The pandemic hasn’t been a deterrent, he said.

“It has created a challenge for our international students,” including those from China, he said. “More than a few of them probably will not physically transfer to campus in the fall.” The hope is they will enroll online.

The college is following up with each international student.

Coons said he is aware of rising COVID numbers in Vigo County, which is a concern. “We’re hopeful, like everyone else, there will be a vaccine by the end of the year or first of next year that will help us manage this.”

While Rose will work to educate students, “at some point, there is only so much the institution can control. We’ve been blessed over the years with students who are very responsible and very focused on their education. But they are also still 18- to 22-year-olds. So it’s a challenge.”

To see the complete plan, go to: https://bit.ly/31f6K2z.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.