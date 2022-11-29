Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology will host a multi-genre musical group to its campus in December.
The Swingles will perform in Hatfield Hall at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 as part of the RHIT's Performing Arts Series.
The group plays jazz, classical, folk, pop and more.
Tickets are $35 for adults, $30 for those under 18 years old and for Rose-Hulman faculty and staff, and free for Rose students with a valid identification card. Tickets can be purchased online at hatfieldhall.com, by calling 812-877-8544, or visiting the Hatfield Hall ticket desk Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. If still available, tickets also could be purchased at the ticket desk beginning one hour before the show.
