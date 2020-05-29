Rose-Hulman virtual graduation ceremony is Saturday evening

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s 2020 graduation will be unlike any other in its 142-year history. The Saturday event will be steeped in tradition, pomp and circumstance and the reading of graduates’ names — but the ceremony will be in a virtual format.
Its 8:30 p.m. start time has been planned to allow the livestream to be watched by graduates, parents and others around the world.
Efforts by administrators, faculty and staff have been made to make this year’s ceremony as personalized, memorable and worthy of the accomplishment as years past.
There will be the traditional final “walk” through campus and each student will “receive” his or her diploma from their respective academic department head.
“The ceremony will celebrate the connections between our students, faculty, and staff,” said Rick Stamper, provost, vice president of academic affairs and 1985 alumnus, in a news release.
“It also will provide an opportunity for students to virtually experience campus one last time, which will be important since many of our students left campus not realizing it would be their last time on campus as a student.”
Faculty and staff have created videos and individualized hand-written notes to congratulate the students on their achievement.
“Our ceremony will be special because it reinforces the individual attention and support that’s part of our mission,” said commencement grand marshal Erik Hayes, vice president for student affairs, dean of students, and a 1997 alumnus.
Special guest Gov. Eric Holcomb will briefly address the Class of 2020, while also receiving an honorary doctorate of humane letters from the institute.
President Robert Coons will offer remarks to the graduates and their parents, while members of the senior class will present short addresses to their classmates.
The event will feature the presentation of student honors, including the John T. Royse Award, Herman A. Moench Distinguished Senior Commendation and the Hemingway Gold Medal.
Meanwhile, faculty and staff will be recognized with a trio of awards, including the Dean's Outstanding Teacher Award, Board of Trustees Outstanding Scholar and President's Outstanding Service Award.
The livestream can be found at www.rose-hulman.edu/graduation
