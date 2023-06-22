Terre Haute resident Santhana Naidu attended Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to a joint session of Congress on Thursday.
Naidu, vice president for communications and marketing at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, was chosen by U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana, to represent Rose-Hulman and in recognition of his service to Rotary International.
“Santhana has put his talents to great use in the Wabash Valley, particularly in the way he has promoted and championed higher education,” Young said in a news release.
“As the United States seeks to deepen our relationship with India, I’m proud to have Santhana representing Indian-American Hoosiers at the Capitol for this historic address.”
Naidu was born in Coimbatore, India, and moved to the United States in 1996 to pursue higher education.
He has lived in Indiana for more than 25 years and became a U.S. citizen in 2017.
After Modi's address, Naidu said, "His focus on unity between the U.S. and India stands out the most. Based on my personal experience, a lot of his message around the friendships between the two countries and cultures resonated with me," as well as Modi's plea to strengthen that friendship even further.
Naidu also commented that "this was one of the first times I remember hearing him (Modi) speak against the Ukraine war," and he also spoke about the need for diplomacy.
"So, that's nice to finally hear India speak up and against the invasion" by Russia," Naidu said.
In a White House news conference, Modi stated, in response to a reporter's question, that there is “absolutely no space for discrimination” in India, pushing back on accusations that his administration has allowed violence toward Muslims to go unchecked, according to The Hill.
Naidu said he was glad to hear of Modi's comment that there was no space for discrimination. "I 100% agree with the statement. I believe there's still work to be done by his administration."
Naidu was the 2019-20 governor of Rotary International’s southern Indiana clubs.
He has been a member of the Terre Haute Rotary Club since 2004 and has also served on the Terre Haute Human Relations Commission and the Union Hospital Foundation. He is currently the board chairman for Wabash Valley Goodwill Industries.
He also has held leadership roles with the Indiana Health Fund, United Way of the Wabash Valley, Wabash Valley Art Spaces, and Wabash Valley Community Foundation.
Staff reporter Sue Loughlin contributed to this report
