Rose-Hulman Ventures turns 20

Getting a new product to market involves several steps, including design, prototyping and development, and conquering these phases takes a combination of expertise, experience and a flare for original thinking.
Rose-Hulman Ventures has aided hundreds of companies in taking those steps for the past 20 years.
Ventures, the business development arm of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, specializes in turning ideas into :world-changing products.”
“At Ventures, we don’t just follow instructions; we ask questions, test ideas, and discover new ways of doing things. We excel when we can work closely with clients to help them find the best possible way of moving forward,” said Brian Dougherty, senior director of Rose-Hulman Ventures who joined the Ventures team just over 20 years ago.
Ventures assisted a record 41 clients in 2020 and has worked on 175 projects during the past three years.
Despite its track record, Rose-Hulman Ventures is one of Indiana’s best-kept secrets, not least because many of its clients, including Fortune 500 companies, require confidentiality for their Ventures projects.
Another reason is that its work is hard to describe in a single sentence. Developing a new product is one thing, helping with the evolution of that product from rough idea to tangible device is something much more involved, requiring engineering expertise and also soft skills such as communication, creativity and teamwork.
A key facet of Ventures that makes it attractive to companies and entrepreneurs big into innovation is their policy on intellectual property. While many development hubs assume part ownership in IP, Ventures clients retain full rights to their intellectual property.
Because its workforce includes students from one of the country’s top-ranked engineering colleges. Rose-Hulman Ventures has a direct pipeline into a well of original thinking. Because its project managers are seasoned professionals, that original thinking is also guided by the hand of experience.
Ventures’ 35,000-square-foot off-campus facility includes 3D printers, Computer-aided Design (CAD) machines, software development labs, electronic testing and research equipment, a fully equipped machine shop, and team meeting spaces.
Clients pay Ventures for the expertise of its long-serving project managers and the creative wits and hard work of Rose-Hulman students.
Since its start in 2000 through funding from a Lilly Endowment Inc. grant, Rose-Hulman Ventures has a long list of success stories, including groundbreaking projects. Perhaps the best known is its work with NICO Corporation, an Indianapolis-based developer of minimally invasive brain surgery technology. A Ventures client for years, NICO’s track record of improving outcomes for brain surgery patients is a source of pride for Dougherty and others long associated with the work.
“When you see the impact that product has had on peoples’ lives and reflect on our role in developing it, it’s very gratifying,” said Dougherty.
Another health care project with a wide-ranging impact was Rose-Hulman Ventures work with FAST Biomedical, a company creating technology to spot warning signs of heart failure, cardiorenal syndrome, sepsis and more.
Clients frequently praise the students and project managers at Ventures for their innovative thinking, excellent communication skills, and for allowing companies to retain all of their intellectual property.
“Ventures was super easy to work with,” stated Andrew Dragon, a staff development engineer with Borg Warner. “What they designed was very adaptable and very flexible. But the biggest thing was the turnaround time. That was really great.” Ventures helped Borg Warner create a more efficient, yet easy-to-develop, stator for electric motors.
“I had always done everything in-house until I ran into Rose-Hulman Ventures. Ventures is perfect for the type of work we do,” said Tom Ward, founder and president of OmniSite, an Indianapolis-based maker of critical systems alarms.
Ventures was originally a traditional business incubator with an educational component. Under the leadership of the late Jim Eifert, Ventures partnered with, and invested in, startup businesses to foster economic growth in the Wabash Valley and beyond, while giving hands-on work experience to students. Through the years, Ventures’ focus has shifted totally toward fostering economic growth through new product development, while retaining its educational mission.
“Ventures has been an enterprise that showcases what can happen when education and business work together to bring innovative projects from original idea to creation and, eventually, implementation in the marketplace,” said Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons. “That creation journey has provided our students with valuable hands-on work experiences that have accentuated our education mission and opened avenues for STEM careers.”
“Ventures has an amazing history and a great future ahead,” Dougherty said. “I can’t wait to see what the next 20 years will bring.”
To learn more, visit www.rhventures.org.
— This article was provided to the Tribune-Star by Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
