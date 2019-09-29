Rose-Hulman Ventures: Keeping the cutting edge sharp

When a daunting business problem presents itself, nobody finds workable solutions quite like Rose-Hulman Ventures.
Companies and entrepreneurs turn to Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s product design, rapid prototyping and development firm, located on the college’s south campus, for help developing software, medical equipment, prototypes and other devices that no one has ever used before, or sometimes even imagined. It’s often up to the creative minds at Ventures to take nebulous business ideas and turn them into real-world solutions.
“I had always done everything in house until I ran into Ventures. It’s a perfect fit for the type of work we do,” says Tom Ward, founder and president of OmniSite, an innovative Indianapolis-based company that makes internet-of-things-enabled monitors and controls.
Another Hoosier entrepreneur who has turned to Rose-Hulman Ventures for help is Matt Rubin, the inventor of Trade Secret Chocolates, a fast-growing Indianapolis-based maker of dairy, gluten- and soy-free chocolate. A team at Ventures helped Trade Secret determine the optimum temperature, viscosity and other parameters for maintaining outstanding chocolate quality.
“Their team is not afraid to get their hands dirty,” or covered in chocolate, as the case may be, Rubin states.
By employing students directly on their projects, companies often find that using Ventures offers a direct pipeline for hiring Rose-Hulman graduates. Companies that have hired their former Ventures interns for full-time positions include Terre Haute-based Simma Software and Auburn, Indiana-based SCP Limited, to name just two examples.
“They have a really great team over there,” says Andy Reece, marketing specialist for The Infinite Actuary, an online educational service for aspiring actuaries that reached out to Ventures for help upgrading its Android mobile app. “Very professional, and great communication. It’s really been a top-notch, great experience,” he says.
— This story was provided to the Tribune-Star by Rose-Hulman Institute of Techhnology.
