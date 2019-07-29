Rose-Hulman Ventures, an affiliate of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, has expanded its management team to better serve the growing list of clients needing new product design, prototyping and development services.
Ryan McDonald has been named director of business development, serving as a key liaison between current and future clients. He also will develop and implement strategies for sales, marketing and brand awareness within the innovation workspace.
Robin Duncan is the new director of business operations, responsible for daily financial and operational risk management. She will supervise all activities affecting business relationships with clients, and manage accounting and business documentation.
McDonald and Duncan, who have been employed at Rose-Hulman in different roles and responsibilities, will be located at Rose-Hulman Ventures’ offices on the institute’s South Campus.
These positions are an important step forward as Rose-Hulman Ventures develops a next-generation management team to build on the enterprise’s nearly 20 years of operation, said Brian Dougherty, senior director of Rose-Hulman Ventures.
McDonald has worked with companies and corporations as Rose-Hulman’s assistant director of corporate and foundation relations in the Office of Institutional Advancement since November 2016. He previously was director of admission at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College and executive director of the Wabash Valley Family Sports Center in Terre Haute.
Duncan has more than 20 years overseeing a variety of finance responsibilities and managing key financial processes that have contributed to successful business management. She had been a staff accountant at Rose-Hulman Ventures as well as Rose-Hulman’s Office of Business & Finance since December 2016. Previous management experience came as chief financial officer with Four Rivers Resource Services in Linton, Indiana, and controller with Interstate Welding and Fabrication in Terre Haute.
-- This article was submitted by the Office of Communications and Marketing at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
