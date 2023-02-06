Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology will celebrate art, music and dance with the college's annual Engineers in Concert performance at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Hatfield Hall Theater.
In a showcase of campus talent, a variety of acts and groups will include the Rose-Hulman Concert Band, Rose Chorus, string ensembles, solos, instrumentals and more. A new feature this year will include an artwork exhibit by students in the lobby.
Engineers in Concert was started in 1981 by Joan Singer Spicknall, Ph.D., and then-student David Dvorak as an evening highlighting the talents of Rose-Hulman students, faculty and staff.
The event is free and open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.