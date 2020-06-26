Rose-Hulman supporters donate more than $320,000

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology alumni and friends donated more than $320,000 in the institute's first Day of Giving, which was Wednesday.
A total of 450 alumni and friends donated $320,590. The daylong event sought funding to address the institute’s greatest financial needs: student scholarships, campus diversity, and COVID-19 support and relief.
“Our alumni have always loved a challenge and they’ve once again shown they believe strongly in our students, the institute and our future,” Robert A. Coons, institute president said in a news release.
The Day of Giving included matching gifts from several alumni and a generous major contribution from an anonymous alumnus and his family to support the Ted Sweatt Scholarship, which benefits African American students and honors the memory of one of Indiana’s most accomplished athletes.
“Rose alumni are demonstrating their commitment to the diversity of our campus by supporting the Sweatt Scholarship,” said Steve Brady, vice president for institutional advancement. “In a single day, they enhanced the future impact of this scholarship to benefit our students by more than $60,000.”
Ted Sweatt set a state record in the high jump in 1964 as a student at Terre Haute’s former Wiley High School. He later enlisted in the U.S. Army and lost his life while on patrol in Vietnam. He was inducted into the Indiana Track and Field Hall of Fame in 2014 and was named one of Vigo County’s 50 greatest athletes of the 20th Century by the Tribune-Star.
The Ted Sweatt Scholarship was established at Rose-Hulman in 2018 by the Sweatt family and an alumnus and friend of the family.
The Day of Giving is to become a regular event at Rose-Hulman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.