Rose-Hulman students return to campus in early January

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology students will ring in the New Year by returning to campus in early January.
Rose-Hulman says it plans to continue the policies and procedures that enabled the school to successfully complete a full quarter of in-person instruction in the fall despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rose-Hulman students left for home in late November after finishing their fall quarter exams. Those students have begun their 10-week winter quarter classes online and will return in January
Per the most recent schedule, campus will be closed to students and visitors until January 3. Prospective students can explore a variety of virtual visit options and still connect with counselors, faculty and staff.
Winter quarter classes are set to resume Jan. 6 with a combination of in-person and remote instruction, socially distanced classrooms, masking, and other measures designed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, much like what occurred in the fall quarter at RHIT.
Routine weekly coronavirus testing will resume for all students, faculty, and staff beginning January 11.
Returning students will receive COVID-19 tests when they arrive on campus and are being asked to avoid gathering in groups and to remain in their rooms while they await their results. Employees returning from the holiday break in January must submit a negative test result before entering campus.
“Winter quarter will likely be our toughest challenge for a variety of reasons,” institute President Robert A. Coons said in a news release. “However, I am confident that we can meet this challenge with the same creativity, collaborative spirit and mutual consideration that has gotten us this far.”
As elsewhere, the pandemic put the engineering, science, and mathematics college to the test this fall. While the institute’s number of COVID-19 cases began to creep higher in November as the virus was surging nationally, overall, Rose-Hulman achieved a significantly lower positivity rate than has been recorded elsewhere in the country.
Before students returned to campus in late August, Rose-Hulman made adjustments to dining facilities, classrooms, and residence halls to fight the spread of the virus. It also developed a comprehensive set of measures designed to combat the disease, including weekly testing of all students, faculty, and staff, contact tracing, and off-campus quarantine facilities.
In addition to offering a hybrid of in-person and online instruction in the fall quarter, Rose-Hulman also conducted its fall career fair, homecoming and other large events in a virtual setting.
