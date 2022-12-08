Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology students assembled, inspected and made ready for delivery 250 bicycles as part of the Chances and Services for Youth annual Bikes For Tykes community service project.
Nearly 300 students working in teams last weekend grabbed tools to assemble a variety of bicycle styles and sizes at workstations spread across the Sports and Recreation Center’s fieldhouse, according to a news release from Rose-Hulman.
“It’s nice to do things that help kids in the community,” said junior civil engineering Allie Fults, who joined Delta Delta Delta sorority members in putting the finishing touches on a 20-inch bicycle.
“We took our time with the first. The rest should be much easier to do,” added Lexi Ware, a junior chemical engineering student.
Other Greek organization members also volunteered to participate in this year’s activity, along with several student-athletes and students from several residence halls and student organizations such as the National Society of Black Engineers, Alpha Phi Omega service fraternity, and Innovation Center competition teams.
“It is fun to be doing something in a group setting with people that you know,” said Brayton Blackwell, a junior mechanical engineering major. He and other friends were applying the front wheel and pedals to a 26-inch bicycle that featured 10-speed gears to meet its Mountain brand name.
First-year biomedical engineering student Catherine Arrandale added, “This is a good way to meet other people while helping the community.”
CASY works with Vigo County School Corporation elementary and middle schools, along with other community groups, to designate children to receive the bicycles assembled each year by Rose-Hulman students. This is the 24th straight year that Rose students have assisted with this project.
“There’s a special feeling when you see a child receive that first bike. There’s a smile that’s priceless. It makes the holiday season so special for all of us,” said CASY Executive Director Brandon Halleck. “Once again, we’re most appreciative of Rose-Hulman using their talents to help the children of the Wabash Valley.”
