Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology has received a nearly $230,000 grant from the Indiana Department of Education to help Indiana elementary and secondary school teachers implement computer science educational programs.
The grant will help teachers prepare students for future success in a high-tech world filled with robotics, computer programming and cybersecurity issues, according to a Rose-Hulman news release.
The Designing for Impact Next Level Computer Science program will have Rose-Hulman computer science and software engineering professors providing professional development workshops this summer and fall to Indiana educators who teach kindergarten through 12th grades.
Workshops will have teachers learning how to program robots and teach robotic programming through Botball, a hands-on robotics educational program, and applying principles of the Python computer programming language.
Meanwhile, teachers will learn how to integrate computer science principles into their own subject, discipline, and grade level, and demonstrating the power and diversity of computer science.
Teachers also will participate in intensive on-campus workshop, covering basic and advanced computing and robotics skills, along with introductory courses on cybersecurity.
This program aligns with Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s Next Level Agenda educational initiatives for 2023.
“Skills in all forms of technology are critical to meet Indiana’s future workforce development needs, and the earlier our students learn these skills, the better,” said Rose-Hulman President Robert Coons, a member of the governor’s Workforce Cabinet that developed elements of Holcomb’s Next Level initiative.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.