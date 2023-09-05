Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is asking the Vigo County Council for $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to assist with the creation of a new innovation park at Indiana 46 and Indiana 42.
To be called Innovation Grove, the “multi-phased, multi-faceted” project includes relocating and expanding Rose-Hulman Ventures, which would serve as the anchor.
But the project involves much more.
It would serve as a nucleus to support entrepreneurial efforts; additional business units could provide services for different clients; and, there would be room for corporate partners to place their personnel to perform product development work.
“It’s time to invest in growth,” Brian Dougherty, senior director of Rose-Hulman Ventures, told the county council during a presentation Tuesday as part of the council’s “sunshine” session.
“We provide services to a fairly narrow niche in the business world,” he said. Expanding can benefit more businesses and provide more educational opportunities for Rose students, who serves as interns at Ventures.
The council will consider acting on the request next Tuesday.
Vigo County commissioners have recommended the project for funding.
Other requests discussed Tuesday and recommended by commissioners include $1 million for recreational trails; $5 million for a THRIVE West Central housing initiative; and $768,000 for a new storage/maintenance building near the new Vigo County Jail.
A few years ago, Rose-Hulman purchased the former Hulman farm, and the site at Indiana 46 and 42 for Innovation Grove “is ideal for this kind of development,” Dougherty said.
The community would benefit through increased regional entrepreneurism; increased support for local companies; increase in full-time and part-time jobs at Rose-Hulman; population/job growth from corporate partner clients; and potential for onsite housing to benefit first-year Rose-Hulman employees and corporate clients who may need temporary housing.
“We want to foster a mindset of entrepreneurship and innovation, not only within Rose-Hulman, but within the region,” Dougherty said.
The Phase 1 budget for the project is $14 million, with funding sources as follows: $6 million in existing Rose-Hulman resources; $4 million from Rose-Hulman fundraising and a $1.5 million Readi grant.
The college also is seeking a $2 million Economic Development administration grant and $500,000 from the county in ARPA funding.
Council member Vicki Weger commented, “What took you so long to get here … This is fantastic. It’s the best news I’ve heard.”
She also hoped that Rose-Hulman work with its graduates “to say here in our community.”
Rose-Hulman Ventures is Rose-Hulman’s engineering consulting and business development arm; it’s currently located south of East Moyer Drive and east of Indiana 46/641, about six miles from campus.
Another ARPA request is for $1 million for parks and trails.
Of that, $525,000 would go for Riley Spur paving 1.6 miles from Lama to Canal; the funding also would be used for some trees for a few parcels, benches and lighting.
Another $175,000 would go for an overlook build-out at Dewey Point; the design has already been funded through donations.
In addition, $300,000 would be for a project in West Terre Haute that would help connect the ball field to Wabashiki Trail.
Commissioners also are seeking $768,000 in ARPA funds for a maintenance/storage facility to be built on the southwest corner of the new jail property.
It would house county storage, a county morgue, a sheriff’s department garage and a building maintenance shop.
“We believe this building is the most cost effective way to handle these immediate and long-term needs,” said Mark Clinkenbeard, county commissioner.
The total project cost for the maintenance/storage building is $1.5 million, with the other half coming from EDIT — or economic development income taxes — funding, subject to council approval.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.