Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is hosting a free online Connecting with Code computer programming camp May 25-29 for youths in grades 4-8 wanting to have fun learning about computing and robotics.
Students will use the Tinkercad website to learn software development and simple engineering skills. Over the course of five days, instruction and projects will cover such basic concepts as 3D modeling, Arduino coding, electrical circuits, and coding blocks.
Join in at at https://connectingwithcode.org/home.
Camp organizer David Fisher, professor of computer science, software engineering and mechanical engineering, says kids can register to participate in the coding camp at any time during each session.
More than 4,000 children in kindergarten through third grade participated in camp activities this week, May 18-22.
Rose-Hulman’s camp is part of the national Connecting with Code program that strives to get young people excited about code and connecting them with online programming resources.
